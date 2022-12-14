Viewers of the ITV breakfast show will be asked to donate their time to charities around the United Kingdom aimed at reducing loneliness - and Kirkcaldy based Home-Start has been chosen as one of those being promoted.

Viewers will be able to pledge their time – from a one-off 60 minute opportunity to longer volunteering opportunities lasting up to a year.

Alongside GMB presenters, familiar faces across ITV, celebrities and influencers will also get involved and show their support both on air and online.

Home-Start will take part in the nationwide charity promotion

Eleanor Thomson, senior co-ordinator of Home-Start Kirkcaldy said: “It’s exciting to be part of the 1 Million Minutes Campaign which will promote Home-Start across the nation, we’re looking forward to taking up pledges to help support families in the Kirkcaldy area.”

Some of the volunteer opportunities on offer include home visiting volunteer, family group volunteer and remote support volunteer. These roles encompass 180 minutes of volunteering per month, over the course of a year. However, some opportunities such as community champion and Home-Start hour allow people to pledge less time.

Home-Start UK is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times. It supports those with young children living in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland and Cardenden areas of Fife.