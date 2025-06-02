Jack Nicklaus to honour Allan Robertson, a golf pioneer from St Andrews

Roger McStravick and Bill Williams' book on the life and times of Allan Robertson who is set to be honoured by the legendary Jack Nicklaus (Pic: Submitted)

A golf pioneer from St Andrews is to be honoured at a memorial event launched by the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Officials of the Memorial Tournament, which is held in Dublin, Ohio, have announced that Allan Robertson has been selected by the Captain’s Club for recognition at next year’s 50th anniversary event.

The honour comes after a blue plaque was unveiled at his St Andrews home at 22 Golf Place - previously known as the Golf Hotel.

Robertson will receive the posthumous honour at the event which will also celebrate two-times major champion, David Graham.

The PGA Tour’s signature event was founded and hosted by Nicklaus, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

The honour has delighted locals.

Roger McStravick, author and golf historian, said: “I am delighted about this prestigious posthumous honour for Allan by The Memorial Tournament in USA celebrating the game's greatest individuals. Allan was the Champion Golfer for 19 years from 1840 and was an exceptional golfer. You could say that he was the Jack Nicklaus of his day, so it is very appropriate that this award should come from Jack’s event in America.’

‘Allan’s demise aged 43 left an open question as to who would be the new Champion Golfer, so Prestwick duly created The Open. Every year the R&A announces the Champion Golfer of the year and that goes back to Allan and just how sublime a golfer he was.

"From being the inventor of the lofted iron in 1848, the designer of numerous links courses, and regarded as the first to take a scientific approach to green contours to being the first to break 80 on the Old Course, his record is simply outstanding. This is a truly wonderful and richly deserved honour indeed.’

Born on September 11, 1815, in St. Andrews, his path into golf was established by following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Both men served as caddies at the Old Course at St. Andrews and were accomplished feathery ball-makers. His father Davie was also one of Scotland’s top players.

He learned the ball-making trade and eventually became known as one of the finest in Scotland. Old Tom Morris worked as an apprentice in Robertson’s shop - but it was his skill as a player that set him apart, and he reigned over the game for nearly two decades.

He was known to be practically unbeatable in challenge matches, either alone or with Morris as his partner. Robertson also contributed to golf as a caddie, inventor, keeper of the green and course designer. Among his credits are improvements to the Old Course and 10 holes at Carnoustie Golf Links.

A plaque in his honor was dedicated only a few weeks ago at St. Andrews. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

His commemorative plaque was proposed by the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation. It is one of three landmarks honouring golfing icons in the town - Tom Morris and Jamie Anderson are also memorialised.