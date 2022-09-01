Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fife born artist was due in Kirkcaldy tonight (Thursday) for the sold out event.

But it was cancelled around lunchtime “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Verttriano also cancelled his scheduled afternoon visit to Kirkcaldy Galleries just hours before he was due to sign copies of the catalogue promoting his Early Years exhibition.

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years 2022 (Pic: Neil Hanna)

A number of fans had already arrived at the galleries ahead of his 2:00pm meet and greet.

Hosts, OnFife, had urged people to arrive early to avoid anticipated queues.

The cultural trust is now trying to contact all ticket holders due to attend this evening’s In Conversation event at St Bryce Kirk.

It was a complete sell out with a busy reserve list also filled.

A spokeswoman said:”Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jack is unable to attend the signing or tonight’s event.

“We are as disappointed as everyone who was coming along and are working to contact all ticket holders.”

Sir Ian was one of the guests at the launch of Vettriano’s exhibition in June.The duo were due on stage to talk about their upbringing in Fife, and what Kirkcaldy meant to them as well as looking back on their friendship.