Jack Vettriano: legendary Fife born painter dead at 73

Renowned Fife painter, Jack Vettriano, has died at the age of 73.

He passed away at his home in Nice, in the south of France, on Saturday, his publicist said. It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

A statement from his representatives said: “He was not only an extraordinary artist but also a deeply private and humble man who was endlessly grateful for the support and admiration of those who loved his work. His paintings - capturing moments of intrigue, romance, and nostalgia - touched the hearts of so many around the world, and his legacy will live on through them.

“At this time, we ask for privacy as his loved ones come to terms with this loss. Thank you for all the kind messages and tributes already shared your support means so much.”

Jack Vettriano at Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2020 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Born in Methil in 1951, the artist was heavily influenced by his visits to Kirkcaldy Galleries where he staged a record-breaking exhibition in September 2013. His retrospective exhibition, featuring over 100 works, also went on display at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum where it attracted more than 120,000 visitors.

Jack also returned to Kirkcaldy Galleries in 2022 to showcase his earlier works, painted under the name of Jack Hoggan.

His art was among the best selling of modern times, even if it wasn’t loved by critics, with reproductions being snapped up in huge numbers on everything from canvas to tea towels.

He left school aged 15 and followed his dad underground as a miner. He took up painting as a hobby in the 1970s, and taught himself by copying Old Masters, impressionists, and many Scottish artists. He held his first solo exhibition at Edinburgh Gallery in 1992, and six years later he moved to London where there were several sold out shows.

A breakthrough came in 1998 when he submitted two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual show and both sold on the first day. That success inspired him to become a full-time artist.

Jack’s work then skyrocketed in 2004 when his best-known painting, ‘The Singing Butler’ was sold at Sotheby’s for almost £750,000, a record price for a painting by a Scottish artist, and he was also awarded an OBE. Fife also figured strongly in many of his early paintings. His work ‘Long Time Gone’ featured Jack and his then girlfriend in the shadow of Methil Power Station, while the beaches of Leven and Largo are captured in several paintings.

While his paintings were a huge commercial success, they cut little ice with critics or institutions.

The artist railed against the National Galleries which didn’t purchase any of his works, despite their popularity - and he included his letter of rejection from Edinburgh College of Art in his retrospective exhibition at Kirkcaldy.

The opening night saw him in ebullient form as he recalled his spats with the establishment.

“A few years ago, I met the director of the National Galleries and asked him why he wouldn’t purchase a Vettriano on behalf of the people of Scotland,” he told his audience. “He said they buy in a alphabetical order. I thought maybe I should change my name!”

He also had a serious point: “The National Galleries budget is your money and my money so why don’t they give the taxpayers what the taxpayers want” adding: “I’m not saying I’m top of the list - maybe in the top two!”

At the launch of his last exhibition in the Lang Toun, Vettriano also spoke warmly of reconnecting with his roots. He said it rekindled his affection for the Kingdom, prompting fond memories of his formative years.

Vettriano said of the venue: “It means everything to me – perhaps in retrospect because I haven’t lived here for so long – but it’s fitting that this long look back over my career has taken place where it all started.”