Jack Vettriano returns to Kirkcaldy Galleries for special exhibition signing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renowned Fife artist will be at the Lang Toun gallery on Thursday, September 1 to sign copies of the exhibition’s catalogue.

The venue is currently hosting Jack Vettriano: The Early Years.

It features work he painted in his 20s under his real name of Jack Hoggan before he decided to become a full-time artist.

Jack Vettriano at the exhibition in Kirkcaldy Galleries. Pic: Neil Hanna/OnFife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also showcases some of his most famous works including Billy Boys, Bluebird at Bonneville, Valentine Rose and Mad Dogs, plus a rejection letter that he received from art school.

The exhibition, which opened in June, runs until mid October.

Vettriano will be at Kirkcaldy Galleries on the day from 2:00pm to 4:00pm

The event is free and cannot be booked - and OnFife says it is expecting it to be busy.

It urges people to arrive early.

Copies of the exhibition catalogue - which is filled with reproductions of Vettriano’s work - are available at the gallery.

That same evening Jack will join long-time friend, and fellow Fifer, Sir Ian Rankin for a special ‘in Conversation’ event at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy.

Christine McLean, head of cultural heritage and wellbeing for OnFife, said: “This is a unique opportunity to spend time with two of Fife’s best known cultural figures together under one roof.