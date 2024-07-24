Jam packed programme as popular Aberdour Festival set to celebrate 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten days packed with events for this year’s Aberdour Festival kicks off on Friday.

The festival, which bills itself as ‘the best small festival in Scotland’, is celebrating 40 years since it all began with a fantastic programme of events running from this Friday (July 26) until August 4.

Organisers have created an impressive line up for 2024 with something for everyone, whatever their interests.

Among the many highlights will be musical performances from Fife’s own King Creosote and Cammy Barnes and talks from authors Ian Rankin and Jenny Colgan.

Saturday is the day for this year's Beach Day - including sandcastle competition and raft race. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

But there’s so much more to enjoy around the village throughout the festival.

The annual pet show will kick off this year’s festival on Friday afternoon from 2.30pm until 5pm at the Silver Sands Playing Fields, followed by the popular Ice Cream Factory sessions.

Aberdour Arts Festival hosts its opening event on Friday evening, before being open for all to enjoy at their leisure on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a busy day on Saturday, July 27. The Royal Party will be crowned in the festival marquee at 11am, before the traditional parade makes its way through the village led by Dysart Colliery Pipe Band and down to Black Sands for the locals’ favourite beach day.

King Creosote will bring this year's festival to a close. (Pic: Andrew O'Brien)

Organisers are hoping this year’s beach day will be the biggest yet. There will be food from the BBQ, stalls, harbour games, beach volleyball, a sandcastle competition and the annual raft race. The beach bar will be open from noon into the evening with live entertainment after the raft race. The evening will be rounded off with the family ceilidh, featuring Off Centre Ceilidh Band, in the festival marquee.

The weekend’s fun doesn’t stop there. On Sunday the Village Market returns alongside the village football match and the Donkey Brae Run. There’s an evening of comedy ahead with award winning comedian, writer and actor Larry Dean.

Other highlights from the week include the Scarecrow Trail; the family games night (Monday, July 29); Rollerbeats (Tuesday, July 30); Lego Trains (Wednesday, July 31) and Murder Mystery at the festival marquee (Thursday, August 1) and the gala day and village sports (Saturday, August 3).

A wide range of workshops and taster sessions will also be running during the festival, offering the opportunity to try many different activities and sports.

Author Jenny Colgan is up for a blether and a bevvy. (Pic: Lisa Fergson)

For the kids there are arts and crafts, storytelling sessions, aerial skills, dance, a mini animal zoo, beach life, game zone and much more.

Another festival highlight this year will be Massaoke on Wednesday, July 31 when the live band plays bangers from across the decades – accompanied by giant video lyrics – and everyone sings together in one huge karaoke style event.

Helen Pearson, chairperson of the festival committee said: “This year we celebrate 40 years since the first Aberdour Festival, our much-loved 10 day community event. It is because of the amazing generosity of our community, in terms of time, energy, commitment, enthusiasm, as well as skills and expertise, that this village is able to put together such an amazing 10 day event in the Summer.

“The committee have worked hard again this year, to bring together a packed programme of music, talks, sport, dance, literature and the visual arts, and we sincerely hope that you will find there is something for everyone!

Cammy Barnes will play the festival marquee on Friday, August 3. (Pic: submitted)

“Along with our celebrations of 40 years of the festival, we have chosen the theme ‘Iconic 80s’ for our Festival Parade.

“A big thank you goes to the businesses and individuals who have sponsored events, donated funds or given up their valuable time to ensure that the festival is successful, to the shops, hotels, restaurants and pubs for their support, and to our talented sports people, local artists, musicians and performers who make it all possible.”