Janey Godley: Fife show cancelled as comedian undergoes latest cancer treatment

Scottish comedian Janey Godley’s show at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes has been cancelled along with the rest of her tour after she was advised to stop performing while undergoing her latest cancer treatment.

She was due to perform at the OnFife venue on October 26 as part of her tour, and said it had been “really difficult” for her to admit that she was unable to work due to the impact of chemotherapy which she said was “absolutely kicking me to bits.”

Ms Godley was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago and said she was on the second course of chemotherapy since the summer due to the spread of cancer - she likened it to “putting sandbags up to hold the water back.”

She said she had been advised by her doctors to “stop work for the foreseeable future.”

Comedian Janey Godley. Picture: John Devlin

In a video message, Ms Godley said: “At the start of the year, I was on immunotherapy. I felt great on it and managed to do two tours.

“But as the summer advanced, chemotherapy had to be introduced because my tumour marker started to go up and the cancer metastasized, which basically means it spread into my liver and my kidney, there are wee bits on my lungs and some on my lymph nodes.

“I had to go onto chemotherapy. That didn't work. I'm not onto another chemotherapy just now and it's really kicking me. Because of that it means that I can't do the tour. I want everybody to know how hard it is for me to accept that I can't work. Working, to me, is life. Being a comedian is the only thing that makes me feel alive, but this chemo is absolutely kicking me to bits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Godley added: “It is really difficult to admit, especially for me, that I can't do this. My doctors have advised me not to work anymore. That has been possibly the hardest news in this whole cancer journey.

"I'm sending love and solidarity to everybody out there who is living with cancer. It is so hard.

“The tour has to be cancelled. I am really upset about that because we had sold so many tickets. I'm really sorry about the inconvenience, but I need you to know that I thank you for all the support and love you have given me throughout this time. It has been the hardest three years of my life.” OnFife said it was “with huge sadness” that the Fife concert was cancelled and sent her all their love and support. Anyone who has bought a ticket will be contacted by the box office over the coming days.