The hugely popular Scottish comedian is touring next February, but broke the news this week she faced more treatment after cancer was found in her abdomen.

The devastating blow came just five months after getting the all clear from ovarian cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She revealed the news in a video posted to her Twitter platform, but said she planned to continue with her tour which brings her to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, for two nights on February 10 and 11, and then Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on the 26th of that month.

Janey Godley (Pic: John Devlin)

Godley said: "I am determined to get back on stage. I have always been a kind of ‘die on your feet no your knees’ type of person, you know me, so I'm looking forward to the tour.

"I think it is going to be fair and honest to say it might be the last time you'll see me live on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am hoping it's no, but I think it's a fair estimation that that will be what we are looking at.

"I don't want to fade away. I want to go out with a bang. I am not going sing My Way. It's no gonna be that kind of tour. There's going to be a lot of fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad