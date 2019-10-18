Jason’s brave skydive in Fife for mental health awareness

The sky will be the limit for a former Lochgelly man who is doing a charity skydive to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Jason Philbin is set to make the jump at Fife Airport in Glenrothes on December 1 . He is raising money for Mental Health UK.

His initial fundraising target was £670 but he has now surpassed that to collect an incredible £1700.

The 31-year-old, who works as a cabin crew manager with airline Easyjet, explained: “I wanted to do something completely different,” he said.

“With the job that I’m in, I fly every day, but getting out of a plane and doing a skydive is something I have never really wanted to do because I am petrified of heights.

“So it is about conquering a fear but I also think if I do something different people will talk about it.

“The main message I want to get across is if people are struggling with mental health issues, it is really important that they talk to someone, rather than suffering in silence.”

Jason said the charity is also one close to his heart as he experienced mental health difficulties himself last year.

He said: “I had a tough time when my mum passed away and my ex-partner left me. I hit rock bottom and suffered from depression and anxiety, but I didn’t want to admit something was wrong. Had it not been for my GP, my dog, friends and family, I would not be here today.

“This is why it is so important that I raise awareness and encourage people to talk to someone if they are struggling.”

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jasonsskydive