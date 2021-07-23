Jazz musicians join Kirkcaldy’s new weekend market

They will be giving live performances at the next two scheduled events.

It’s the latest gig for Langtoun Jazz following a successful online virtual festival in June.

The Kirkcaldy Artisan Saturday Market - held in the pedestrianised zone of the High Street - will feature local accordionist Shane Brogan will entertain shoppers and music fans with a programme of standards and popular tunes evoking the bustling atmosphere of Parisian street and café life.

Grace Black, Langtoun Jazz

The market on Saturday August 28 will showcase popular Scottish vocalist Sue McHugh, who runs Linlithgow Jazz and has a passion for the songs of Peggy Lee.She will perform a selection of standards accompanying herself on harp.

The gigs have been welcomed by Grace Black, treasurer and driving force on the local jazz scene.

She said: “Everyone from performers to audience and organisers were thrilled to be able to attend the live recording of one of our virtual festival gigs in the Old Kirk in June.

“Now it’s onwards to live music outdoors at the markets, and then our autumn programme at the Old Kirk. Live jazz is definitely back! “

She welcomed the support of Fife Community Planning Budget to stage their outdoor events.

Langtoun Jazz has three concerts lined up for the Autumn in the Old Kirk -Hot Club-style Rose Room, featuring Glenrothes’ own Seonaid Aitken, on Saturday September 25; Brazilian and Latin jazz from Mario Caribe’s Boteco Trio on Saturday October 23, and Fergus McCreadie and his Trio, on Saturday November 20.

