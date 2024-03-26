Jenny Gilruth MSP sees Levenmouth rail link progress as completion date nears
Ms Gliruth said the renewed transport link will improve chances of local people as they seek access to training, education and employment opportunities.
She said: “We are now just 10 weeks away from the resumption of passenger services to Cameron Bridge and Leven for the first time in more than half a century and the excitement in the community continues to build.
“The progress that is being made on the stations is fantastic to see and the active travel network is beginning to take shape with three new bridges set to span the railway and the river and link local communities to the stations.
“While the railway offers local people direct links to Edinburgh, it is important that we don’t forget all that Levenmouth has to offer and consider how we can build on that to bring visitors to the area, grow tourism and boost the local economy.”
The ongoing work with the Fife towns of Cameron Bridge and Leven is set to see the resumption of passenger services for the first time in more than five decades from June.
Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the new railway said: “We are now just weeks away from the reopening of the rail link and it was great to welcome Ms. Gilruth back to site to update on progress.
“The team onsite is focused on completing work at the new stations as well as on the network of active travel routes that will improve connections between the stations and the communities they will serve.”