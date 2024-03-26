Jenny Gilruth MSP sees Levenmouth rail link progress as completion date nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ms Gliruth said the renewed transport link will improve chances of local people as they seek access to training, education and employment opportunities.

She said: “We are now just 10 weeks away from the resumption of passenger services to Cameron Bridge and Leven for the first time in more than half a century and the excitement in the community continues to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The progress that is being made on the stations is fantastic to see and the active travel network is beginning to take shape with three new bridges set to span the railway and the river and link local communities to the stations.

The opening of the link will see passanger services resuming for the first time in 50 years (Pic: Network Rail)

“While the railway offers local people direct links to Edinburgh, it is important that we don’t forget all that Levenmouth has to offer and consider how we can build on that to bring visitors to the area, grow tourism and boost the local economy.”

The ongoing work with the Fife towns of Cameron Bridge and Leven is set to see the resumption of passenger services for the first time in more than five decades from June.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the new railway said: “We are now just weeks away from the reopening of the rail link and it was great to welcome Ms. Gilruth back to site to update on progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad