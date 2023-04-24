Jim Bett: Paying tribute to retiring Fife Alcohol Support Service service manager after 28 years

Now, I didn’t exactly use those exact words in my application, nevertheless, six months before I had discovered FASS and checked the website regularly for jobs. What Jim Bett, service manager asked on our first meeting was spot on, and I got the job.

After I started, it was clear Jim was not only a service manager but also a steward. He spoke when it mattered, worked hard, never rushed a decision, and came across as a quiet, considered gentleman.

When it came to ethical practice, he would consider a query carefully from all angles with counsellors, and most of all for our brave and resilient clients who always came first.

Jim Bett, FASS, (centre) on his retiral, surrounded by colleagues and guests including Neale Hanvey MP and Councillor Judy Hamilton.

Often, I would knock on Jim’s open door on the drafty second floor and say, “I’ve got an idea” and he would listen as I explained another madcap idea to publicise FASS to the point where he gave me free rein over the Facebook page. Jim become the first service manager to make me feel valued, celebrated my creativity, and let me be me.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jim worked with the counselling team to move the service from one-to-one to telephone counselling - the first since FASS’ inception in 1977 - ensuring clients received support during the most difficult periods in recent history.

Last Friday, a room to capacity gathered to wish Jim well in his retirement after 28 years’ service accompanied by sandwiches and sausage rolls.

It was heartening to see Jim realising, for the first time, how well regarded he is by those who matter within these walls.

Presented with an Early Day Motion (EDM) by Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, celebrating his dedication, Jim was clearly moved by the good wishes from those around him acknowledging his legacy - for 28 years is a lifetime in dedication.