Joanna Lumley announced as VIP guest at Fife festival this summer

The renowned actress is the latest VIP guest to join the town’s annual festival, organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

She will speak at the “Adam Smith Conservation with…” event led by the Two Doors Down star, Arabella Weir, who is the event' creative director.

And the annual Adam Smith lecture will be delivered by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the seventh director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Joanna Lumley (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Her addressed will be live streamed.

The annual festival aims to prevent and help fight poverty through projects which will increase employability for young people, and act as a catalyst for regeneration in local areas.

Previous guests also included former Doctor Who star, David Tennant and TV celebrity Sandi Toksvig and the inventor of internet Sir Tim Berners Lee with Rosemary Leith.