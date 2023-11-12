Job hopes ‘rigged’ against disabled Fifers as almost half not in employment

Nearly half of disabled people of working age in Fife are not in employment, new figures suggest. An equalities charity has said the labour market is "rigged" against people with disabilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions suggest there were around 67,000 disabled people aged 16 to 64 in the Kingdom as of June – 49% of whom were not in work. This compares to 16% among those without disabilities.

The gap in employment rates between the disabled and non-disabled population has remained steady, but is currently slightly smaller than in 2013-14, when local figures were first available. At this point, the same figures show 57% of around 52,000 disabled people in Fife were out of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said: "There is a lot the Government can do to support disabled people into work and to stop disabled workers falling out of the labour market."

A visually impaired man using reading software on a computer during an assessment as part of a recruitment procedure (Photo by HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

She urged support for the Disability Employment Charter, which calls on the Government to introduce new measures to support disabled workers. These include requiring companies to report the difference in pay between disabled and non-disabled staff, and improve workplace adjustments for those who need them.

Rates vary significantly across the UK – in the North East, 45% of disabled people were in employment, compared to 60% in the East of England. In Scotland, the figure was 52%.