Joe McCafferty: tributes paid to ‘Mr Glenrothes’ who helped found Glenrothes Strollers
He helped to found Glenrothes Strollers, and was a pillar of the community.
Mr McCafferty devoted five decades to the club and was also a huge supported of disability sports in the region. His tireless work led to be many awards including one for his services to sport from Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council for his services to sport, and one from the Scottish FA which named him best volunteer in youth football.
Announcing his passing, grandson Tony Chalmers, said: “He was not just a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather – he was also a pillar of the Fife community who had an impact on countless lives through his unwavering dedication to football and volunteering.
“For over five decades, he gave his time, energy, and love to Glenrothes Strollers Football Club and disability sports in Fife, inspiring so many young players and leaving behind a legacy of kindness, inclusivity, and passion for the game. His impact on Fife football has been incredible, he got the pleasure to work with some unbelievably talented players, and he was proud to play his part.”
In helping to launch the Strollers, he helped to nurture hundreds of young footballers, including future Scottish internationalist Colin Cameron who went on to play for Hearts and Raith Rovers and move into management.
Mr McCafferty moved to Glenrothes from Glasgow in 1960 and worked as a builder’s labourer. He was a husband to Margaret, father to Margaret, Susan and Paul, and grandfather to many. Funeral details will be announced soon.
