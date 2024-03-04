Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kirkcaldy Voluntary Environmental Cleansing Group is appealing for volunteers to join its to ‘Big Field Clean up’ on Saturday at 11:50am. Meet across the road from Malkha's shop in Fair Isle Road.

Peter Docherty, founder of the group said: "It will be good to get back to hosting clean up events. Since our last event we've just been keeping parts of the town's Den Woods off Hendry Road clean with litter picks most Friday afternoons. We're really hoping for a good turnout at this event, as the big field hasn't been cleaned fully since our last clean up there last May - feel free to join us".

