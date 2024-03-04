Join Kirkcaldy group’s first litter clean-up of 2024 – it’s on this weekend
The Kirkcaldy Voluntary Environmental Cleansing Group is appealing for volunteers to join its to ‘Big Field Clean up’ on Saturday at 11:50am. Meet across the road from Malkha's shop in Fair Isle Road.
Peter Docherty, founder of the group said: "It will be good to get back to hosting clean up events. Since our last event we've just been keeping parts of the town's Den Woods off Hendry Road clean with litter picks most Friday afternoons. We're really hoping for a good turnout at this event, as the big field hasn't been cleaned fully since our last clean up there last May - feel free to join us".
All ages are welcome and volunteers are encouraged to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves. Anyone who doesn’t have their own, the group is borrowing ten litter pickers for adults and ten litter pickers for kids from Safer Communities Fife and will make them available. Check the group's Facebook page on the day for updates.