Join our Christmas campaign for toiletries for Fifers in poverty

Soap to wash our face, toothpaste and deodorant – everyday products we take for granted.

But what happens if you can’t afford to buy them?

How do you maintain basic hygiene when the choice is that or feeding your kids?

In Fife today, there are people struggling to afford even the basics that many take for granted.

That’s why the Fife Free Press is backing a simple, but powerful, new campaign which will make a huge difference to the self-esteem and dignity of many.

Cara Forrester, who edits the online Queendom of Fife magazine, has become Fife’s Beauty Banker.

She has teamed up with an organisation which launched only last year, but is already making abig difference.

And she wants that to happen in the Kingdom.

Beauty Banks is a national charity which helps at a very local level.

It is established in Edinburgh and Glasgow and now, with Cara at the helm, it is coming to Fife in time for Christmas.

Its message is simple – hygiene isn’t a luxury, it is a basic human right. With your help we can help many Fifers in poverty between now and Christmas.

Since launching her campaign, Cara – a former colleague of ours at the Press – has been inundated by companies keen to help out.

They are all now establishing collection points to accept your donations of toiletries which will then be distributed to groups on the frontline in our towns and villages.

All you have to do is pop an extra packet of toothpaste, a hair product, deodorant into your weekly shop, and then drop them off.

Your kindness will directly be felt by someone living locally.

It’s a small, simple, inexpensive way of making a big difference to people’s lives and wellbeing.

For a couple of quid, you can raise their esteem and let them know that people care.

And when you’re mired in poverty, struggling to stretch every penny as far as it will go, that is more than just a gesture.

It’s a lifeline.

Doing something for someone you don’t even know is surely the spirit of Christmas brought to life.

Cara’s online links have already generated a huge, positive response – with more keen to come on board and make this appeal help as many people as possible.

She said: “I was looking for a way to show my support for a few local charities in the run up to Christmas and set up a Queendom of Fife Christmas Appeal.

“I heard about the work of charity Beauty Banks, contacted them and they asked if I would be the Fife Beauty Banker.

“The concept has worked in other places like Edinburgh and Glasgow and I’m sure Fife will be as – if not more – successful.”

Beauty Banks were launched in February 2018 by two women in the beauty industry – PR Jo Jones, and journalist Sali Hughes.

They had friends in teaching who were buying toiletries for pupils, who couldn’t afford basic essentials such as deodorant or sanitary protection.

They launched an appeal which quickly snowballed into a UK-wide Beauty Bank.

Said Cara: “I loved although they are a national charity they redistribute the unused toiletries collected to local charities.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to grow a fabulous online community this year and I want to harness that in some way to help other people and show the power of community and that social media can be used to achieve something amazing.

“It is vital to me people in Fife who need it most will benefit from the generosity of people who get involved.”

Her own aim was to sign up five businesses. She now has over 20 and the list is still growing.

“I wasn’t expecting that amazing response so quickly!” she said. “The generosity of the business community never ceases to amaze me, and I know Fifers will take this appeal to their hearts and make a difference this festive season to folk struggling on their own doorstep.

“Hygiene isn’t a luxury, it’s a basic human right.

“It’s really simple to be involved as a business or local organisation and it isn’t something that costs the earth for local people who want to make a difference and donate.”

What can I donate?

Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors,

travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash

Anything else is a welcome bonus!

WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFf:

>> Kirkcaldy

Fife Free Press, Carlyle House,

Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road

Balance Fife, 49 Whytescauseway,

Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway

The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens

SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road

Debroni Events – 421a High Street

Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street

Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road

Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs)

My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street

Linton Lane Centre, Templehall

>> BURNTISLAND

Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street

>> CARDENDEN

Ore Valley Housing Association

Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services

>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.

Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes,

Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie

>> KINGLASSIE

Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street

>>North East Fife

Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon,

6 Crossgate Cupar

>> Dunfermline area

Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline

Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services

Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch

Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay