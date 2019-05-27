Join the Big Lunch Picnic in Gallatown

The Gallatown Link Up Project and Greener Kirkcaldy are inviting community groups, families and individuals to join them for #TheBigLunch picnic in the town next month.

The event is on Monday, June 3 from 1-4pm at the Old Bowling Park next to Gallatown Park.

This is a family event, everyone is welcome and invited to bring their own picnic. However, people are advised that alcohol is not permitted.

There will be a marquee in case of bad weather and lots of fun activities for children.

Please bring only guide dogs and assistance dogs.

The Big Lunch is a national Lottery-funded event run by Eden Project Communities which aims to bring people and communities together. The premise is very simple - on the first weekend in June, The Big Lunch encourages people to sit down and have lunch with their neighbours.

Anyone with any questions, or would like to join a group, should email: debbie.kelly@ymcakirkcaldy.co.uk or info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.