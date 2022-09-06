News you can trust since 1871
Joseph Fisher: Police trace man reported missing from Cupar area

Police in Fife have traced a man who has been reported missing.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:19 am

Joseph Fisher (54) was last seen in the Cupar area around 3:00pm on Friday (September 2).

He had not been in contact since.

Last night police confirmed he had been traced safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.

