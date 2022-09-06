Joseph Fisher: Police trace man reported missing from Cupar area
Police in Fife have traced a man who has been reported missing.
Joseph Fisher (54) was last seen in the Cupar area around 3:00pm on Friday (September 2).
He had not been in contact since.
Most Popular
-
1
Pettycur Bay: Fife holiday park on BBC documentary unveils plans to expand
-
2
Lundin Links Hotel: Fire-ravaged landmark hotel reduced to rubble
-
3
Liz Truss: New Prime Minister a 'pound shop Margaret Thatcher’ – Kirkcaldy MP
-
4
Joseph Fisher: Police trace man reported missing from Cupar area
-
5
Fife food firm looks to install six LPG tanks
Last night police confirmed he had been traced safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.