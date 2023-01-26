Joules announces closure of St Andrews store and final day of trading
A fashion shop in St Andrews will close its doors this weekend.
Joules’ last day of trading in the town’s Bell Street is Saturday.
The announcement was made on its Instagram page.
A statement said: “It's with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of our lovely little store in St Andrews. We'd like to thank all of our customers throughout the years who made our store what it was - we will miss you all!”
The news comes just weeks after St Andrews appeared to escape as 19 Joules’ outlets across the UK were closed after the firm was bought out after going into administration.
Joules was acquired by Next which took a 74% stake in the business in December.