Judge revealed for Fife Women Rock awards

Organisers of the Fife Women Rock awards have this week announced the next judge to join their team.

Annie Crow, from Kinghorn, and Cara Forrester, from Kirkcaldy, have organised the awards show, which will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 7 pm at the Harbour View, Kinghorn.

The awards will celebrate fabulous women in business and those who’ve made a difference in their local community.

And the duo have revealed the next judge, who will join Fife Free Press editor Allan Crow on the panel, is Lorraine Brown.

Lorraine is a professional financial advisor who specialises in helping Fifers wade through the complicated world of insurance, protection, mortgages, pensions and savings.

She is also a radio DJ on K107fm, a line dancing teacher, a dance choreographer, CEO of Kingdom Theatre Company and former chairperson of Fife Women in Business.

Cara told The Press: “We are delighted to announce Lorraine is one of our judges and feel she is a perfect person to join us. With her business background, coupled with her involvement in the local community, she is such an asset.

“We’d like to thank her for agreeing to get involved, especially since the Kingdom Theatre Company has a production at the Fringe at the moment too!”

Several Fife companies have also now added their support to Fife Women Rocks as event partners.

Annie added: “It’s been amazing to get such a strong support from the business community and I’d like to thank all of the businesses who have come on board as event sponsors.

“The list is growing by the week, but there is still a chance for any other local business who wants to add their name and become event partners to get in touch.”

Those already on board are: Kinghorn Building Services Ltd, Juiceology, My Cherry Pie, Fife for Kids, ScottFit, Willow & Plum, Vintage Gathering, Rachel McLean Photography, LJ Events and Kitty Turner.

Tickets are now on sale and a percentage of sales will go Fife Women’s Aid. To buy a ticket for the Fife Women Rock awards go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Fife Women Rock Awards.