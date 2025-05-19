Judging line up revealed for St Andrews filmed BBC series Race Against the Tide

Judges Jamie Wardley (left) and Sadie Clayton with the show's host Iain Stirling. (Pic: BBC)

With filming taking place on St Andrews’ West Sands for a new competitive television series, the judges on the show have been announced.

Artist Sadie Clayton and sand sculptor Jamie Wardley will be judging the efforts of the seven teams competing in the high-stakes sand sculpture competition, Race Against the Tide.

The pair will have the job of choosing a winning sculpture before it is swept away by the tide in the show, hosted by Scottish comedian – and voice of Love Island – Iain Stirling.

Sadie, a celebrated sculptor who has created pieces all over the world, is hoping for some refreshing new takes on sand sculpting and is looking to see compelling stories come alive through sand.

She said: “I’m dead excited for this show! I cannot wait to see the contestants’ unexpected perspectives and innovative ideas. As a sculptor, a creative educator and a new mama whose little ones love the seaside, I am so excited to have these three worlds collide on camera in my happy place, the beach.”

While Jamie, who founded sculpting company Sand in Your Eye almost 20 years ago, is looking for technical prowess that truly wows him: “I am so excited to be part of this show. It is going to be brilliant to see sand sculpture showcased on our shows in such a wonderful part of the world, St Andrews. The professional contestants are some of the world’s best and I want to see them work with the amateurs to make stuff that is absolutely mind blowing. Sand sculpting is a real feat of skill and engineering. I want audiences to look at it and think ‘how is that possibly made on the beach?”

The production team are currently filming on a section of beach to the north of the West Sands.

Iain Stirling said: “It’s very rare I get to spend a day on a sunny beach and it’s even rarer when that beach is in Scotland, so I am absolutely buzzing to be in St Andrews to kick off filming.

"When else do you get a chance to combine crazy impressive sand art and the ever-looming threat of the tide washing it away?”

Catherine Catton, the BBC’s head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Tern and BBC Scotland to bring this feel-good competition to audiences right across the UK. Whether you live near a beach or simply take the kids to the sand pit at the local park, the epic sand sculptures in this series are sure to inspire families everywhere to get out in nature and give it a go.”

Race Against the Tide, a six-part series for BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer, is made by Tern, a Zinc Media Company.