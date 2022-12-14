Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has confirmed the doors will remain open between December 27-30 at its flagship venues - Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Leisure Centre, Glenrothes, and Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline.

But all others will be closed across the festive season, from Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 3, 2023. This includes centres in north-east Fife, where limited opening has been a been of contention for locals, Levenmouth, Cardenden, Dalgety Bay and Cowdenbeath, plus the Beacon in Burntisland.

Duloch Leisure Centre in west Fife will be closed from Thursday, December 22 to Thursday, January 5.

Children can swim free over the festive period at some leisure centres

Youngsters in Fife can get a free swim pass to help them stay active over the festive season. The trust which runs the venues is gifting around 9000 vouchers to families enrolled in its Learn to Swim or junior activity programmes that will entitle them to free swimming between Monday, December 27 and Sunday, January 8.

Lee Cunningham, activities manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We wanted to say thank you to all the families have who supported the trust over the year and also give youngsters a chance to stay active and have fun over the Christmas holidays. We hope as many families as possible can take advantage of the offer.”

