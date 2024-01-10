Kangus announces closure of Fife's first plant-based cafe in Kirkcaldy High Street
Kangus was Kirkcaldy, and Fife’s, first plant based plant based cafe, and built up a loyal customer base at its premises in the east end of the High Street after moving from Victoria Road. Owners, Kirsty and Anthony Strachan, announced the closure on the business’ social media platforms.
In a Facebook post, they said: “Dear cakesniffers, bagel munchers and coffee lovers, unfortunately we have had to take the unavoidable decision to close Kangus forthwith and cease trading. We have absolutely loved our time down the Merchant's quarter and have made many new friends and shared many laughs, discussions and songs with you all. However, sadly laughs and chats doth not the bills or indeed wages pay. A huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the years, we appreciate you so much and will miss yo - so for many different, difficult reasons we have to say farewell for now.”
The couple thanked all their suppliers - “local heroes who everyday provided Kangus with beautiful and tasty plant based treats and drinks” - and costumers describing them as “amazing.”
They signed off: “And finally a wee reminder to always support all the varied, hard working and brilliant local independent shops. They are the lifeblood of the community and are trying every day to make Kirkcaldy a wonderful unique place to live. Please please support them! Use them or sadly lose them. See you all doon the high street soon, love and light.”