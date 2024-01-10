Kangus announces closure of Fife's first plant-based cafe in Kirkcaldy High Street

The doors to a popular Kirkcaldy town centre cafe have closed for good, with the owners signing off with a plea to people to keep supporting town centre businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kangus was Kirkcaldy, and Fife’s, first plant based plant based cafe, and built up a loyal customer base at its premises in the east end of the High Street after moving from Victoria Road. Owners, Kirsty and Anthony Strachan, announced the closure on the business’ social media platforms.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Dear cakesniffers, bagel munchers and coffee lovers, unfortunately we have had to take the unavoidable decision to close Kangus forthwith and cease trading. We have absolutely loved our time down the Merchant's quarter and have made many new friends and shared many laughs, discussions and songs with you all. However, sadly laughs and chats doth not the bills or indeed wages pay. A huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the years, we appreciate you so much and will miss yo - so for many different, difficult reasons we have to say farewell for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple thanked all their suppliers - “local heroes who everyday provided Kangus with beautiful and tasty plant based treats and drinks” - and costumers describing them as “amazing.”

Kirsty and Tony Strachan at Kangus Coffee House in Victoria Road before their move to the High Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)