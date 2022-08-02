Kirsty and Tony Strachan have opened a reimagined plant-based eatery and social hub in the Merchant's Quarter in the heart of Kirkcaldy.

The pair previously switched to a full plant-based menu while at their old location on Victoria Road.

After taking some time off for acting commitments both on stage and in film, Kirsty and Tony longed to be back, sharing plant-based food and rekindling the community they built.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty and Tony have reopened Kangus in a new location.

The duo also took to the road for a while, operating out of a mobile shop named the Kangus Caravangus – serving bagels and coffee near the Adam Smith Theatre.

The husband and wife duo have taken yet another bold step and are only sourcing their products from amazing independent Scottish brands, locally sourced where possible.

Their commitment to sourcing local products has brought together some local brands, such as The Wee Tea Company based in Dunfermline, Brose oat milk from West Linton, and Dear Green Coffee roaster's speciality beans to go with your hand-crafted Bross bagels from Edinburgh or a Scrumptious Cake from Carla bakes, Burntisland, Hughes doughnuts from Kirkcaldy and vegan 269 Dunfermline.

Kirsty and Tony Said: "We are so excited to return to a bricks-and-mortar shop, where we can chat and get our Kangus cake sniffing community back together.