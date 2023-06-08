News you can trust since 1871
KAOS members excited about their return to the Kirkcaldy stage

Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) are excited to be making a return to their theatre home – the Adam Smith Theatre – later this year.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Members of KAOS rehearsing with Musical Director Alan Gibson and Choreographer Liam Nardone.Members of KAOS rehearsing with Musical Director Alan Gibson and Choreographer Liam Nardone.
The company are set to return to the Kirkcaldy theatre’s stage with their production of Made In Dagenham from Tuesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 18.

Rehearsals are already underway and members are delighted to be back to entertain audiences in the newly refurbished venue with the musical comedy drama.

Inspired by a true story and based on the 2010 hit film, Made In Dagenham follows the events at the Ford Dagenham car plant in 1968 when the women of the stitching room fight for equal pay.

Funny, touching and timeless the show enjoyed a successful run in the West End and the members of KAOS can’t wait to take to the Adam Smith Theatre stage again after a four year break due to the pandemic and the theatre refurb.

This latest production follows on from the success of their version of The Addams Family at Lochgelly Centre last November – their first full production since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking on the principal roles for Made in Dagenham are: Lorrain Tufft (Rita O’Grady); Nicholas Tobias (Eddie O’Grady); Margaret MacKenzie (Connie Riley); Clark Graham (Monty); Kay Dickson (Beryl); Sophie Penman (Clare); June Paterson (Cass); Lauren Calder (Sandra Beaumont); Fiona Brodie (Barbara Castle); Darren Rhodes (Harold Wilson); Charlie Sinclair (Jeremy Hopkins); Kenna Orkney (Lisa Hopkins); Andrew Lowrie (Mr Tooley); Jack Kitchen (Cortina Man); Ewan Robertson (Bill) and Chris Carroll (Sid).

Tickets are available from any KAOS member or by contacting the booking manager on [email protected] and online booking will open soon @ onfife.com/venues/adam-smith-theatre.

