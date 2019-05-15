Kara finds another Fife link to her Scottish ancestors

A Canadian woman who found out that her great-great-great-grandfather was born thousands of miles away in Kirkcaldy in 1812 recently visited his grave and discovered another local link.

Kara Van Dam knew her great-great-great grandfather Alexander Graham had died in Peterborough, Canada, but when she tracked down his grave she made another astonishing discovery – he is buried in the aptly named ‘Fife Cemetery’.

Kara with her daughter Clara at the grave site of her great-great-great grandfather who was born in Kirkcaldy in 1812.

The mum of four said it wasn’t too difficult to find his gravestone and that he was buried beside other members of his family.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the cemetery is named Fife Cemetery. I can’t help but feel there is some poetic justice in his final resting place sharing the name of his nativity. He writes in a poem that he would have liked to be buried back in Scotland and sadly that was not to be, but it is comforting to know he was laid to rest at a place called Fife.

“We found the cemetery thanks to GPS and my friend Kerry Chartrand.

“It’s a beautiful area with farmland and rolling hills. Alexander’s grave site was not hard to find, he is in front beside the fence buried with his wife, Agnes, his son, James, and daughter in-law Isabella.”

Through her research, she has also learned that Alexander, who was a keen writer, owned Canadian newspaper The Peterborough Examiner for around 10 years.

Kara is still trying to find out information about his life in Kirkcaldy and had received help from Kirkcaldy Civic Society.