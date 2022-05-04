Katie Price brings £80-per-head make-up masterclass to Fife salon

She will share her facial beauty secrets with fans at Glam Candy in Dunfermline on Friday.

She will be at the High Street salon from 2:00pm until 3:30pm.

Guests will have the chance to ask make-up-related questions, as well as meet Katie and take a photo with her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Price (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Her website says Katie will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them, and will be joined by her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd.

The non-refundable ticket includes a goodie bag worth £20 on the day.