Katie Price (Pic: John Devlin)

Tickets for her two-hour visit to a salon in Dunfermline will set you back £80.

Katie, is touring the UK next month showing fans how they can recreate her famous looks.

She will be at at Glam Candy in Dunfermline on Sunday, October 10 between 3:00pm and 5:00pm.

Price is also visiting venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Falkirk.

She will be joined by her make-up artist Fern Howe Shepard and going over the products she uses.

Her website states: “Katie Price will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day using her own katie price makeup and her favourite designer and High Street products too.”

Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie, take a photo with her, and ask her questions during the masterclass - and they’ll get a goodie bag worth £20

Tickets are non refundable.

