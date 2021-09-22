Katie Price unveils make-up masterclass at Fife salon – and this is how much it costs
Former glamour model Katie Price is bringing her make-up masterclass to Fife.
Tickets for her two-hour visit to a salon in Dunfermline will set you back £80.
Katie, is touring the UK next month showing fans how they can recreate her famous looks.
She will be at at Glam Candy in Dunfermline on Sunday, October 10 between 3:00pm and 5:00pm.
Price is also visiting venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Falkirk.
Read More
She will be joined by her make-up artist Fern Howe Shepard and going over the products she uses.
Her website states: “Katie Price will share her top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day using her own katie price makeup and her favourite designer and High Street products too.”
Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie, take a photo with her, and ask her questions during the masterclass - and they’ll get a goodie bag worth £20
Tickets are non refundable.