Bruce received messages of thanks from fans who left voice notes for the DJ wishing him well on the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce was also pictured surrounded by cards from well-wishers in the Radio 2 studio on his last day – and was given a card and framed photo from his production team.

He told listeners when opening the show to not “expect hidden messages” in the songs he plays.

During his handover from Zoe Ball, he said: “Thank you, and I’ll miss you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Ken Bruce play during his show?

Ken Bruce played a variety of songs from across numerous eras including Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson, Special by Lizzo, How Does It Feel by Slade and Ships in the Night by Be Bop Deluxe.

Ken Bruce has signed off from BBC Radio 2 for the final time.

He also paid tribute to American jazz musician Wayne Shorter, who dies yesterday aged 89, by playing Birdland by Weather Report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thea Gilmore, Bobby McFerrin, Superthriller and Charlie Dore were also played.

What was Ken Bruce’s last song on BBC Radio 2?

Ken Bruce played The Beatles as his last song on BBC Radio 2, appropriately signing off with Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End

How did Ken Bruce sign off from Radio 2?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his final link Ken Bruce said: “I do really just want to say thank you to everybody who has contributed in any, any small way to this program, particularly the listeners. You know, I really couldn't do it without listeners, who contribute and complete the dialogue. We talk to each other on a daily basis and I hope maybe sometime the future, we may be able to continue doing so.”

Thanking listeners for his gifts and producers he also added: “Thanks to all who sent any kind of message of congratulations or good riddance. I would just like to say, thank you.”

He thanked members of the Ken Bruce Preservation Society who gave him a bottle of Irish cream liquor and also thanked the BBC calling it “the finest broadcasting organisation in the world. I thought about the song to finish and the one that comes to an end, I thought might be The End.”

He then played Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End by The Beatles before telling listeners "And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make. I have loved being here with you. Thank you so much and may we meet again somewhere. And right now, for the last time, it’s 12 o’clock, here’s Jeremy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who won the last Popmaster during Ken Bruce’s last show on BBC Radio 2?

Paul, from Norwich, has been become the last contestant on Ken Bruce’s show segment PopMaster.

The council employee won 27 out of the 39 available points during the Radio 2 quiz which included questions on Sir Cliff Richard, Slade, Cher and Bob Marley.

Bruce asked Paul and fellow contestant Anna from Hastings to make their traditional dedications as part of the long-standing segment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna made a dedication to family and friends along with Bruce, who she said had been a “warm and funny friend to the nation” who provided a “soundtrack” to “our lives”.