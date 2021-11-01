Kettle Produce back Fife Gingerbread school project with packs of vegetables

The Cupar-based firm provided 70 vegetable packs a week to families attending the organisation’s family food camp which took place every Tuesday at St Columba’s Church in Glenrothes.

The vegetable packs were available for families to take home as a way of providing healthy food for everyone.

Kettle Produce supported the Fife Gingerbread initiative

Due to the pandemic, the annual event looked different, with a takeaway service for families. Children also got to choose an activity to take away with them.

Lunches consisted of soup and sandwiches, and any leftover were shared with other Fife Gingerbread activities.

Liz Waugh, finance director at Kettle Produce, said: “We were pleased to be able to support Fife Gingerbread once again.

"We are glad Fife Gingerbread were able to host these events and thrilled to be able to help by providing healthy food.”

