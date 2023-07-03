A special ceremony between the contemporary whisky and gin distillery and the University of St Andrews has taken place to mark the move to the second phase of construction, which will result in the distillery becoming fully operational, as well as the creation of a stunning new gin and whisky visitor experience.

The experience will guide people through the spirit making process and show how Eden Mill craft their award winning single malts and craft gins. Alongside the tours, guests will be able to browse a retail store and relax in the cafe overlooking the beautiful Eden Estuary.

Work began on the distillery, located at the University of St Andrews’ Eden Campus, early last year. It is a further development at Eden Mill’s existing site.

An exterior shot of the distillery at the Eden Campus in Guardbridge

The distiller has been working closely with the university over the last year on the construction of the distillery with the striking contemporary building now in place and its structure and glass windows are clearly visible from St Andrews to Guardbridge.

Stella Morse, executive chair at Eden Mill, said: “This new home is where we will continue producing our contemporary Scottish gins and restart distillation of our premium single Malt Scotch Whiskies, which will be laid down to mature over the coming years. Set to become one of Scotland’s iconic distilleries, it will also be a major St Andrews landmark and a Scottish tourist attraction, sitting at the mouth of the River Eden, with views across to the spires and fairways of St Andrews, a town globally renowned as the Home of Golf and famed for its heritage and historic university.”

Geoff Morris, director of the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, said: “We are delighted that the Eden Mill team will be back at Eden Campus thi smonth and forging ahead iwth their plans to create a world-class distillery and visitor centre. Apart from the high-quality products, we are especially pleased that the company will bring new skills and create local jobs. We will all raise a glass to that!”

Eden Mill Distillery will prioritise its ambition to be carbon neutral using sustainable build materials and once operations, will secure all its electricity from renewable sources, such as the university’s solar farm. In addition to this, the CO2 produced during the fermentation process will also be captured for later use by the university.

The distillery has been designed by Glasgow-based architects Opfer Logan as a unique space dedicated to sustainable business practice and research and is set to open in 2024.

Rennie Donaldson, Chief Operating Officer at Eden Mill, added: “The new facility is a fantastic opportunity to revolutionise how we produce our gin and whisky and will incorporate as many environmentally friendly features as possible. We are committed to working with local contractors and specialists on this renovation project and we can’t wait to open a space that’s versatile, acts as a community hub and practices sustainable distilling methods.”