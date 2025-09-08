Key role for Fifer in bid to turn former Royal High School into National Centre for Music

A Kirkcaldy-born woman with over 40 years experience in the music industry has been appointed as chair of the new National Centre for Music.

Carol Main MBE is at the helm of the organisation which is leading the transformation of the former Royal High School building in the heart of Edinburgh into the National Centre for Music. It is due to be complete in 2027.

Born and bred in Kirkcaldy, Carol attended Kirkcaldy High School before going on to study at the University of Edinburgh. She has been on the board of the National Centre for Music since 2023, and is a passionate advocate for Scotland’s music sector.

As founding director of Live Music Now Scotland - the charity started by Yehudi Menuhin to support musicians at the outset of their careers and to bring music to communities who might otherwise have little or no access to live music - she has extensive experience in helping music and arts organisations grow and thrive.

Carol Main is the new chair of the new National Centre for Music (Pic: Stewart Attwood Photography)

Her leadership credentials also include being founding director of the National Association of Youth Orchestras UK and serving on multiple boards, including Creative Scotland, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the Association of British Orchestras, Voluntary Arts Scotland and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. She is currently Chair of The Night With… and a board member of the European Federation of National Youth Orchestras. As a writer, she is classical music editor of The List and a reviewer for The Scotsman.

Carol has also enjoyed performing across a range of music throughout her life and is currently an active choral singer. She was awarded an MBE for services to music in 2015 and a Fellowship of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2023.

Carol said: “To be appointed chair of the board charged with governance of such an exciting venture is a huge privilege and honour. As a culmination of what I have strived to do throughout my career in music in Scotland, I shall endeavour to encourage and support all those involved with the National Centre for Music in enabling a broad mix of people to come together with spirits lifted and lives enhanced through the best possible experiences of music in this extraordinary new setting.”

Jenny Jamison, chief executive and creative director of the National Centre for Music, welcomed her appointment, adding: “Carol’s guidance and knowledge have been invaluable in the initial planning stages of the National Centre for Music. Her connections across Scotland and within international musical communities run deep and having her officially in place as Chair to help further shape our direction is a huge boost in this founding phase.

"We are grateful for her unwavering support and I look forward to working with her to bring the National Centre for Music to life, ensuring it celebrates and strengthens all of Scotland’s musical communities.”