Plans to tear down Kirkcaldy’s ugly multi-storey car parks have taken a step forward.

Fife Council has submitted a prior notice for the demolition of the Esplanade and Thistle Street buildings - one of the first steps in the planning process.

It comes just days after it was decided that a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not needed, clearing the way for the application to get underway.

The moves come after all attempts to market the car parks - dubbed the ‘ugly sisters’ of thre Kirkcaldy Esplanade - failed to generate any serious interest among developers, despite the site offering a key town centre and waterfront location. The hope is by taking the down and clearing the site, it will finally open up its potential and bring real benefit to the Lang Toun.

However you view it, the multi-storey is an ugly building (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A report from AHR Architects Ltd, acting on behalf of Fife Council’s property services, said earlier this year that demolition was the only realistic option.

It said: “Fife Council have given serious consideration to the economic value of the works and additionally to the option of full demolition of both structures. Given the prohibitive costs and current state of the buildings and with no credible opportunities to reuse the buildings in their current form: no offers to purchase from any respective buyers; the proposal to demolish both car park buildings is therefore required.

“There are a vast number and array of reparative / remedial works required to bring both structures up to a satisfactory condition, in relation to their usage requirements. It has therefore been deemed unlikely to be economically viable to sufficiently reduce or eliminate the identified structural concerns raised.

“This will remove the buildings which are at risk from further vandalism if left vacant for a continued period. With no suitable viable alternative use for the buildings, the demolition will also allow for the cleared site to be taken forward for potential redevelopment.”

A formal application for demolition will follow in due course.