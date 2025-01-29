Kids devastated as Fife village toddler group's garden destroyed by Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters in Kinglassie have been left devastated after their group’s garden suffered damage at the hands of Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incredibly strong winds which battered the country on Friday – and saw a rare red weather warning in place – ripped apart the garden at the rear of the village’s Mitchell Hall.

A climbing frame and swing set, storage shed and playhouse were among the items destroyed by the strong gusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden is used by Kinglassie Toddlers, which runs sessions three times a week for families in the village with children up to school age.

Play equipment in the Kinglassie Toddlers' garden was destroyed in Storm Eowyn. (Pic: submitted)

Now as the group continue to clear up their outdoor space they are counting the cost of the damage and looking ahead to how they can replace the equipment.

Kathryn McNeill, chair of Kinglassie Toddlers, said: “The kids are going to be devastated. We lost three huge pieces – a two storey climbing frame with three swings attached; a shed that was storing some equipment and the playhouse with its kitchen set up.

"All the pieces had roofs on them and it looks like the wind’s caught them and hammered them across the garden, which is gutting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the three years since we reopened after Covid we had sourced nearly £10,000 of funding which had been spent on improving the garden. Our two newest pieces of play equipment have thankfully survived, but we have got a lot of work to do to get the place back to what it was.

"The replacement costs are estimated between £8000 and £10,000. The garden is massive and we’re so lucky to have it. We have worked hard to get it to a good place.

"It’s been devastating but the community response has been great. I put out a plea for helpers on Sunday afternoon. We had between 12 and 15 people at different times. We had some people whose children or grandchildren attend the group; our local housing officer did a three hour stint; and there were locals who had no affiliation with the group who came along as they just wanted to help.

“We have managed to make the garden safe and we have managed to secure emergency funding from Kinglassie Community Council to cover the cost of having the damaged items removed. They are currently outside the garden so the children can use it safely, but it needs taken away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be giving the children a choice – within reason – in the plans and then we will be having a fundraising push to see what we can do. We’ve already been to our main funding sources in the last three years, so we will be looking for alternative sources. It’s a massive backwards step but we started with knee high grass and weeds. We don’t want to have to do it again, but we will.”

The group meets in the basement hall of the Mitchell Hall with around 25 families who regularly attend sessions. The children attending range from birth to school age.

For many families – and for Kathryn who is a childminder – the group is a lifeline. There is no other meeting place in the village and nothing else like it for families.

The Toddlers spend a lot of time outdoors, especially over the summer months, so the committee are keen to get started on repairing things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn added: “Normally from March to September our sessions would be fully outside and we want to get back to that as soon as we can.”

Anyone who may want to show their support can contact the group at [email protected]