Kidz Rock: Fife’s young musicians given unique platform with Kirkcaldy show
Kirkcaldy music promoter Over the Bridge Events are calling on the next generation of bands to take part in the third Kidz Rock event on Sunday, March 24 .
They are looking for anyone aged under 19 who performs either in a band or on their own to get in touch for the opportunity to be involved in the gig which goes ahead at the Windsor Hotel.
A spokesperson for Over The Bridge Events said that applications from bands are already streaming in, but those who are interested in taking part should get in contact, adding: “If a band or singer wants to apply they should send us a message. We’ve already had three bands in contact for the next one, but we’d like to add another couple.
“We try to change the bands every time but obviously that’s not always possible because there aren’t that many that are coming out the woodwork yet!”
According to Over the Bridge Events, the gig is an opportunity for young bands to gain exposure, citing previous groups which have taken part.
The spokesperson said said: “Permacrisis have been booked to play in Glasgow, and for festivals. It’s a really good thing - there are lots of opportunities, a lot of promoters coming to our shows. There was someone from NBT Records from Glasgow at the last one, and they have had three artists on the Spotify and Apple charts.”
The show further adds to the opportunities available to young musicians in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy YMCA’s music project is also providing a platform for up and coming artists – omething which helps events like Kidz Rock happen according to the Over The Bridge Events spokesperson.
They said: “What the YM in Kirkcaldy does for kids is absolutely amazing. We probably wouldn’t be able to do Kidz Rock if it wasn’t for them.”
Doors open at 1.30pm. Tickets are priced at £5, under 18s are welcome but they must be accompanied by an adult.