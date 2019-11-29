Kilmaron head and pupils named Cupar’s citizens of the year

The pupils and long-serving head teacher at a Cupar school have been named the town’s citizens of the year.

Kilmaron School head teacher Isla Lumsden was named Citizen of the Year, with her students named the Junior Citizens of the Year, when Cupar Community Council chair Gina Logan visited the school this week.

The community council received lots of nominations for the two awards, with many highlighting the work the school does in the town.

One nomination praised the work the school had done in helping revive the Cupar Gala, its links with numerous local organisations, the events it organises to raise funds and how it gets involved in local events.

Isla said she was “shocked” to have received the award, and that she was “over the moon” for the pupils.

“I’m delighted the youngsters are being recognised for the work they do in the community,” Isla said.

“It’s about making sure that the people who might be seen as disadvantaged are seen as having something to give to the local community.”

Isla also thanked the local community for the support it gives the school.

Gina described Isla and the students as the “perfect example of what you want from the community”, adding: “The school has always been an integral part of Cupar. If there is anything in the town, they are there and part of it.

“Isla and her staff drive it. It’s wonderful that they are included in the community and people recognise what they do for the community.”

She added: “I want Fife Council to be aware of the work here, because in the plans for Cupar North, there are no plans to extend this facility. If we are going to have another 1500 houses, this school will not cope with that.”

The first role for Isla and the pupils as the citizens of the year, will be to switch on the Cupar Christmas lights.

The Old Parish Church Hall will be hosting a Christmas fair between 10am-5pm.

A Christmas market will be in Crossgate from noon, with stalls, rides and Santa’s grotto. The lights will be switched on at 6pm.