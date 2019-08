St Andrews turned tartan last weekend as 3000 kiltwalkers trekked to Monfieth raising an incredible £850,000 for around 300 charities.

This was the area’s biggest kiltwalk to date and all of the £600,000 raised by walkers, plus a £250,000 top-up from Sir Tom Hunter, will go to the charities chosen by the kiltwalkers. Around 1500 walkers tackled the 25-mile ‘mighty stride’ while others started at Tayport or the V&A.

Pictures by Elaine Livingstone.