King and Queen Consort to visit Fife

King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla, will visit Fife next week to confer City status on Dunfermline. They will also visit Dunfermline Abbey as it celebrates its 950th anniversary.

The newly named city will welcome the Royal visitors on Monday, October 3 for their first official joint engagement since the end of the formal royal mourning for her late Majesty the Queen.

They will visit Dunfermline City Chambers where King Charles III will confer City status on Dunfermline as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Following the ceremony in the chambers, their majesties will take a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, which is celebrating its 950th anniversary, where they will meet a number of local community groups and individuals.

With the visit being Charles and Camilla’s first as King and Queen Consort, there are expected to be large crowds in attendance to welcome them to the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, said: “This is a great honour for Dunfermline and Fife.

"To have been granted the title of city from her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a huge achievement, but to have that title presented to us personally by our new King is more than we could have imagined.”Dunfermline has always had a special place in my heart.

"I’m so proud that the town I love is being recognised in this way.”

On arrival at the City Chambers, the King and Queen Consort will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, who will introduce First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With high spectator numbers anticipated, Fife Council is advising people to leave their cars at home and either walk or take public transport with regular buses making the journey from Halbeath Park and Ride to the centre of Dunfermline.

Drivers and commuters are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys on Monday as some temporary road closures will be in place from 6am.

While still open to pedestrians, vehicular access to Dunfermline High Street will be restricted from Guildhall Street to the City Chambers.

Maygate and Kirkgate will also be closed to traffic which means there will be no vehicle access to Bruce Street and Bridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Shops and businesses will still be open to provide visitors with their hospitality and services.

“Stewards and Police Scotland will be in place to direct pedestrians and spectators.