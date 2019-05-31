King and Queen crowned at Fife primary school’s summer fair

Crail Primary School held its annual summer fair on Saturday.

The fair commenced with singing from the school’s Glee Club followed by the traditional crowning ceremony of the King and Queen – Jack Graham and Carla Clifton.

They were supported by the flower girl Tegan Watson and page boy Elliott Crumb, and were all presented with gifts from Crail Community Council. The kids had a great time with various games and activities and raised £920 for the school.

The Crail Parent Council, which organises the fair, thanked local businesses who donated items and raffle prizes, to everyone who helped set up and man stalls on the day, and the parents, families and wider community who supported the event