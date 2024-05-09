King Charles becomes patron of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

King Charles has become patron of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The club said this week it is “honoured and humbled” to have been advised that His Majesty has graciously accepted the patronage of the organisation.

Following her accession in 1952, the late Queen Elizabeth accepted the patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, which has been accepted by reigning monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

Now, her successor King Charles will take on the role, carrying on the tradition.

Martin Slumbers, current secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said: “Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the club was an immense source of pride for its members. We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been advised by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty, The King, has accepted patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

"We now look forward to His Majesty’s support for the work of the club and our commitment to the sport of golf across the world.”