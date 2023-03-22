King Charles III coronation: Fife unveils plans including an afternoon tea

The ceremony on Monday, May 8, will be marked with a public holiday and all schools will be closed.

Fife Council is planning to hold a coronation afternoon tea hosted by Robert Balfour, the Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman.

It will be held at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline.

His Majesty, King Charles III (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The local authority wants Fifers to nominate guests to attend the special event - deserving volunteers from communities or organisations - who will be invited at random.

The council has also launched a web page to help groups and individuals plan their own celebrations.

Steve Grimmond, chief executive said: “Fife has many dedicated volunteers who work hard throughout the year, supporting a community or a cause and the Lord-Lieutenant and Provost wanted to use this Volunteers Day during the Coronation celebrations to say thank you.

“We’re asking you to nominate a deserving volunteer from your community or organisation. The guests will be selected randomly, and successful nominees will receive two invitations - one for them and a plus one - by post in the coming weeks.”

The council will mark the coronation with a day's holiday. Most staff will get an extra day off and most council buildings and services will be closed.

“Schools will also be closed, but Mr Grimmond said: “We appreciate that schools have been affected recently by national strike action. However, a national holiday has been declared and as a council we believe it's important that families across the Kingdom can spend the day together.”

