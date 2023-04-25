King Charles: near £500,000 funding boost for Fife's coronation celebrations

The National Lottery is providing £480,000 to 121 projects and community groups across Scotland, with five groups in Fife receiving funding.

The funding, which ranges from grants of £300 up to £10,000, is supporting a range of activities across the weekend of 6 – 8 May. It places an emphasis on events and activities that bring people together and have a positive and lasting impact on community engagement.

Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre is one of the groups receiving funds. It has been awarded £1,500 and will use the funding to hold an afternoon community tea to celebrate the King's Coronation. Kinglassie Toddlers got £600 its afternoon tea party for youngsters and their families. and families.

The King as a young man on a visit to Fife in 1988

Lung-condition support network, Breathe Easy Fife received £4,050. The group will have a one day event with food and a concert, while £934 went to the Gateside and District Community Association. It will create a coronation themed section in its village hall memorial garden, along with celebrating the day with soup and planting.

North Queensferry Community Complex received a bumper £4,800. The funding will be used to put on four events over the course of the year for the community. These will include the King's Coronation event with a ceilidh and a Eurovision event.

Kate Still, Scotland chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, these events and activities will help to promote community cohesion and engage people from different generations and cultures to get to know one another and share experiences.

“By helping communities celebrate such a historic occasion, we hope to inspire a legacy of positive change that allows people to thrive together.”

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.