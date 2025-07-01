King & Queen in Kirkcaldy: when do they arrive, where can I see them, where can I park?

Kirkcaldy hosts King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday as they attend the centenary of the town’s war memorial.

A huge amount of preparation has gone into the long-awaited visit when the Monarch will unveil a unique new cairn and pay tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in war and whose names are etched on the memorial. The morning includes a civic parade followed by a reception for invited guests at Fife College which takes place after the King has departed.

> The parade route & times

The Kirkcaldy branch of the British Legion – which has been instrumental in securing the royal visit and organising the commemorative events – said that the parade will muster at the Town Square, and anyone wishing to join it should be there by 10:45am. It will be led by guests invited to join the King and Queen on the plaza or at the cairn unveiling.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday (Pic: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The parade will make the short distance from the Town Square to the War Memorial gardens, arriving at the sundial security gate at approximately 11.20 where people will disperse to the viewing areas.

> Where can I spectate? Members of the public who want to see the ceremony and catch a glimpse of the King and Queen can pick their viewing spot in the gardens at any time in the morning. There will be many young and old people present and the organisers have asked that they are afforded a little extra care and respect.

Invited guests who are not marching can go directly to the access gate at the sundial from 11.00.am.

Music will be played from approximately 10.30 at various points and with participants including Kirkcaldy Pipe Band; Dysart Colliery Band; and The Band of the Royal Marines with the Military Wives Choir.

> The formalities A service of re-dedication at the War Memorial will start on the plaza at approximately 11.30. Most activities will be over after midday.

When the Royal party arrives, they will walk to the cairn where they will meet the sculptor, George Sweeney, and some of the contributors, and unveil a plaque. They’ll then start a short walkabout.

The King and Queen will then be met at the bottom of the War Memorial steps and be invited to conduct the Call to Remembrance part of the service.

After it concludes they will then go on to other private engagements.

> When can I park? The main car park at the train station is open as normal - but the car park closest to Kirkcaldy Galleries is closed. Some roads around the gardens may also be subject to closure.

There will be no public access to Kirkcaldy Galleries buildings or its access road, or to the War Memorial plaza during Wednesday morning. The museum and galleries will be closed until 1:00pm. The Adam Smith Theatre will be open as usual but may be be impacted for a short time by road closures.