Kingdom Centre: positive steps after ‘years of inaction’ says town MP

Hundreds of people in Glenrothes have given their views on what they want to see in the Kingdom Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their comments came in response to a social media post by Richard Baker MP ahead of a meeting with its new owners, Focus Estate Fund.

The Luxembourg-based company took control of the centre from Mar Pension Trustees Limited last April in its first venture into Scotland, and pledged to turn it into a “vibrant hub for residents, visitors, and tenants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its representatives met with Mr Baker on Monday who went to the meeting with over 750 comments posted online within 24 hours. Key issues raised by locals included the need to demolish the old Co-op and surrounding buildings - which were described as an “eyesore” and “health hazard.”

Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Mr Baker said: “'While I recognise plans are still being discussed, I’m very hopeful that, after years of inaction, there will be good news on this front announced in the near future.”

Constituents also suggested that pop-up shops feature in the centre; an idea in hand with the owners open to enquiries from people interested in taking part in this new development. There was also a desire to see the large empty unit which was once home to Dunnes filled.

“Some people also suggested it would be great to see an anchor store, such as The Range or Primark come to the Kingdom Centre,” said Mr Baker. “While the former Dunnes store offers substantial space to such retailers, I had a meeting with Columbia Threadneedle and understand The Range has expressed interest in taking over the building currently used by Poundstretchers at Pentland Park. That plan depends wholly on whether an appeal for Poundstretchers to move into the former Xtreme Trampoline building is successful. I'll be keeping a close eye on the outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also called for “more joined-up thinking” when it comes to long-term plans for the town centre adding: “It’s obvious local residents feel very strongly about the future of their Kingdom Centre, and on my visits last week it was heartening to see just how many people still use it”

“Consumer habits are changing, however, and retail sites now need to offer more variety - including restaurants and entertainment - if people are to be tempted away from online retailers. The Kingdom Centre has a lot of strengths, and Xtreme Trampoline which is opening soon should hopefully give it another boost – that’s key to increasing footfall, which is then key to attracting the big names.”