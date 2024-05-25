Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife housing association has been named Home Builder of the Year at a national award ceremony.

Kingdom Housing Association was recognised as an affordable housing provider, at the Homes for Scotland Awards held recently in Edinburgh.

The awards recognise best practice and innovation in the housing sector with a focus this year on how the industry can meet the housing needs of everyone living, or who wants to live, in Scotland.

Tricia Hill, development director at the Kingdom Group, said: “Being named Home Builder of the Year for our work delivering affordable housing is fantastic and I’m very proud of my colleagues across the Kingdom Group who work hard every day to deliver affordable homes that genuinely change lives.”

Tricia said that the recent declaration of the housing emergency in Fife means home building has reached new levels of importance.

She said: “Working closely with our developer partners allows us to provide much-needed affordable homes that meet a range of housing needs and since the declaration of the housing emergency, delivering new homes has never been more important.

“Our ambition at Kingdom is to deliver as many new homes as possible and we are continuously looking for innovative ways to do that and, ultimately, grow the Group as a force for good in the communities we serve.”

Based in Fife and working across east central Scotland, Kingdom has developed over 7,500 affordable homes.