Kingdom Housing Association has raised £4,750 for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity - including £1,300 when the company’s HR director, Andrew Latto, completed one of the UK’s most challenging marathons in Windermere.

Alex McClintock, senior project development champion with Andy’s Man Club said: “Kingdom Housing Association has been a massive supporter for Andy’s MAn Club over the last couple of years and has raised a fantastic amount of money which has helped us expand our groups across Fife and beyond.”

Andrew Latto said, “I’m proud of how colleagues at Kingdom have got behind our fundraising efforts for Andy’s Man Club and delighted that we’ve been able to donate £4,750.”