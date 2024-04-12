Kingdom Housing Association raises £4750 for Andy’s Man Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kingdom Housing Association has raised £4,750 for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity - including £1,300 when the company’s HR director, Andrew Latto, completed one of the UK’s most challenging marathons in Windermere.
Alex McClintock, senior project development champion with Andy’s Man Club said: “Kingdom Housing Association has been a massive supporter for Andy’s MAn Club over the last couple of years and has raised a fantastic amount of money which has helped us expand our groups across Fife and beyond.”
Andrew Latto said, “I’m proud of how colleagues at Kingdom have got behind our fundraising efforts for Andy’s Man Club and delighted that we’ve been able to donate £4,750.”
Fife has more Andy’s Man Club meetings than any other area of the UK with 11. Meetings take place at the same time on the same day across the country, Mondays at 7.00pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.