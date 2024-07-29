Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club to help young people in other parts of Fife thanks to new funding

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club members raced around the dirt road track near Cardenden on Friday to celebrate the charity's newly announced grant. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

Members of Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club were on their bikes last week literally jumping for joy as their club received crucial new funding.

The Fife-based motorbike charity has been awarded £90,000 over the next three years from Foundation Scotland’s ‘Tackling Inequalities’ fund.

The money will go towards supporting local young people and harnessing their energy through the “adrenaline-inducing sport”.

“I think the club’s amazing. I think everyone who wants to ride motorbikes should come here,” 16-year old club member Lewis Fleming said.

Set up in 2003, the club has aimed to make safe off-road motorcycling more accessible for people of all ages in a bid to reduce anti-social and illegal use of off-road motorcycles.

Mr Fleming joined Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club two years ago when he was 14. Thanks to the support of the programme, he has recently been accepted onto a heavy vehicle mechanics apprenticeship with Fife Council.

Lewis’ mum Claire Fleming said the club has played a “crucial role” in her son’s life and in the opportunities he now has.

Mr Fleming added: “I think [Kingdom Off Road] educates folk and gets them away from the streets and brings them in and gets them on private land and not doing illegal stuff.

The funding for the club will enable it to expand its reach and work with young people in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Cowdenbeath.

“I’ve learned that if you go about the street and you get caught you [potentially] can’t get your bike licence. I’ve always wanted my bike licence since I was younger – so that’s what brings me to ride here and not in the street. And it’s safer here because you have loads of other folk around and able to help.”

CEO and founder David Paton said the charity has had a tangible impact on local communities in Fife.

In Levenmouth, which is where the programme began, Mr Paton said the success rate in reducing anti-social behaviour and illegal off-road riding has been substantially reduced.

“It’s in partnership with the Police and other organisations, but the reduction in anti-social behaviour has been sustained at 80 per cent over the last couple of years,” he said.

Police Constable Nicolas Newbold agrees that the programme has made an impact.

“I think it’s had a massive influence on the community in terms of taking youngsters from areas where they shouldn’t be riding these motorbikes to an area where they can ride them safely,” Mr Newbold said.

“I know [the programme] has led to kids that have come here who have been riding motorbikes illegally on streets and have gone on to get jobs in motorbike shops and mechanicing. The benefits are huge in terms of what [kids] can achieve when they come to a place like this.”

With this new funding stream from Foundation Scotland, Mr Paton said the programme can now expand into the Glenrothes, Cowdenbeath, and Kirkcaldy areas – offering up to 70 kids the chance to join.

“If we can grow the social impact we have and give young people an opportunity to be involved in an exciting, adrenaline inducing sport that’s amazing,” Mr Paton said. “And it’s all down to that investment.”

The charity has continuously been supported and praised by other local partners – including Police Scotland and Fife Council.

It claims to give young people an outlet for their passion and create safer communities for everyone, and that’s exactly why Foundation Scotland decided to offer up the £90,000 grant funding to the charity.

“The funding that Foundation Scotland has provided to the Kingdom Offroad Motorcycle Club allows them to have a longer period of funding and the funding we’ve given them is unrestricted,” Deborah Cowan, head of communications at Foundation Scotland, said.

“What that means is, we don’t tell them what to do with it. These guys are the experts of their project and it means they can use that money in the way which will have the biggest impact on the young people that use the service.”

She added: “You can see here that all of these young people are having the best time and their lives have changed by coming here.”

Club members Jessica Carstairs and Keira Hutcheson, (14, from Levenmouth Academy) are relatively new to the programme, but are “buzzing” to be part of it.

“It’s amazing,” Ms Hutcheson said.