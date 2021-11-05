Rowland Carson, who is originally from Belfast, moved to Scotland in 1973 with his late wife Ann and their family to avoid the Troubles.

Before moving to Scotland he spent many years as an industrial electrician in the Belfast shipyards, fitting out famous warships such as HMS Glory, Centaur and Bulwark.

Rowland Carson with his new pride and joy, a Breese S3 mobility scooter.

After moving here, Rowland transferred his skills to leather tanning factories where he worked until retirement.

Now nearing 100, he is still a lively character, but walking is difficult for him due to a bad knee and with a busy social life and living alone, he needed a way to stay mobile.

His daughter, a senior nurse, suggested he got a scooter as he stopped driving when he was 94 – this led Rowland to TGA, the company that made his Breese S3 mobility scooter.

He felt a scooter would be better for him, and perfect for local trips.

He said: “I felt the time was right to give up my car, and a scooter seemed the ideal replacement. My Breeze has done just that.

“I was very dubious about needing a scooter, but, I have been more than surprised with how much my Breeze, which I call Elmo, has helped me.

"My neighbour already had a TGA scooter which he showed me, and I was impressed as his Supersport looked just like a motorbike.

"I called TGA and they arranged for a rep to come to my house so I could have a test drive, and I fell in love with it immediately.”

The scooter rose to fame when it appeared on BBC Top Gear many years ago when it was driven by an injured army veteran who beat Jeremy Clarkson and his fellow presenters to the top of a Brecon Beacons mountain.

Rowland added: “Us older folk don’t tend to talk about old times, we just talk about today as you can’t change the past.

"Freedom to enjoy Fife is all mine and when I meet up with my mates I always tell them where I’ve been and how Elmo makes my life rewarding again.”

