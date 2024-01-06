Kinghorn artist explores themes of animal rights in new exhibition at popular cafe

A Fife artist has unveiled her latest exhibition at a Dysart cafe with the artwork exploring themes of animal rights.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carole Robinson, who runs Kinghorn Glass and Fine Art Studio in the town, will display her colourful glass and mixed media artworks at the Harbourmasters Cafe until March of this year. Carole will also run a series of stained glass and glass fusing workshops from her Kinghorn studio throughout January. The workshops cost £35 per person and can be booked by e-mailing [email protected]. More information can be found at the Kinghorn Glass & Fine Art Facebook page.

The exhibition came about due to Carole’s time spent as artist in residence in West Lothian, where she taught professional development to the mother of the cafe’s owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole added: “I've been to the cafe a few times and seen the artworks there, and because I work full time as an artist, I thought that'd be a good opportunity to put some of my work out there.”

Carole Robinson produces glass and mixed-media pieces for her exhibitions (Pic: Carole Robinson)

Carole describes her artwork as being “abstract”, which she produces and teaches from her Kinghorn studio.

She said: “That's generally how I work. I'm quite abstract. I make mixed media and my glass work but I do my glass work in a studio next to my house, and I run classes from there as well.”

The Dysart exhibition is a mixture of both styles which Carole said have underlying meanings, often relating to her climate and animal rights activism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole explained: “A lot of my work has some hidden value in there that not everybody sees because they probably didn’t look and some of them are quite small.

“There are a lot of references to climate issues or environmental issues. I’m an activist for animals, humanitarian things – those topics will be in there but they are kind of hidden.”

The Dysart exhibition uses that subtlety to explore themes including factory farming, as evidenced in the piece Silly Cow.